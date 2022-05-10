



This delegation include valiant freedom fighters who trained in Meghalaya during the war





Indian High Commission is hosting 25 Bangladeshi delegations to India to celebrate the golden jubilee of Liberation War.





The visit is part of the Golden Jubilee of 1971 Liberation War and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.





This delegation comprises 18 valiant freedom fighters who had trained in Meghalaya and fought the Liberation War in Sector 11.





The delegation also consists of Bangladeshis from other professions, including journalism.





During their visit, the Bangladeshi delegation will interact with the leaders of the government of Meghalaya, including the governor, chief minister, and other senior officials.





The delegation is also scheduled to meet senior officers from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Border Security Force of India, who played a pivotal role in training the freedom fighters and fought shoulder to shoulder with them, reads the press release.





This visit will provide an opportunity for both the members of the Bangladesh delegation and the Indian hosts to relive the moments of the 1971 Liberation War while deepening the strong connection between each other.





The visit of the Bangladeshi delegation comes at an important time as India honours its fallen brave hearts as part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations and Bangladesh celebrates its 50 years of independence.







