

A BSF officer said a drone from Pakistan side was observed coming towards Indian side in Arnia area at 7.25pm with a blinking light; nothing suspicious was found during search launched later

The drone returned to the Pakistani side but a massive search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of the payload by the flying object. (ANI picture for representational purpose only)





Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday evening fired eight rounds after picking up the movement of a Pakistani drone, which had crossed the International Border in Arnia subsector of Jammu district.





A BSF officer said, “A drone from Pakistan side was observed coming towards Indian side in Arnia area at 7.25pm with a blinking light. Hardly had it crossed the IB, alert BSF troops fired eight rounds at the drone.”





The drone returned to the Pakistani side but a massive search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of the payload by the flying object, he said.





“The search was completed and nothing suspicious was found,” he added.





The drone activity from Pakistan was noticed three days after the BSF detected an underground cross-border tunnel in Chak Faquira area of Samba district.





Terrorist Gunned Down On LoC





A terrorist was killed on Saturday as the army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said.





Search ops launched after drone sighting on Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran





An alert army patrol noticed the movement of the terrorist attempting to cross the border in the Lam sector of Naushera and challenged him, the spokesperson added.





The terrorist opened fire and was killed in the ensuing gunfight.





Officials said reinforcements were rushed to the site of the encounter and a counter-infiltration operation was underway.