



New Delhi: China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is enhancing its capacities with infrastructure development across the Arunachal Pradesh border, Indian Army Eastern Commander Lt General RP Kalita said on Monday.





General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, Lt General RP Kalita, however, said the Indian side is also continuously upgrading its infrastructure and capabilities to deal with any situation which may arise along the border.





“Across the Line of Actual Control in Tibet region, a lot of infrastructure development is going on. The other side is constantly upgrading their road, rail and air connectivity so that they are in a better position to respond to a situation or mobilise forces,” he said at a presser.





The Chinese authorities have built border villages close to the LAC that can be used for dual purposes, Kalita said.





“We are continuously monitoring the situation. We are also upgrading our infrastructure and capabilities as well as the mechanism to handle the situation. These have put us in a robust position,” he added.







