



As part of a crackdown launched by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) against the Dawood gang, the probe agency has arrested two associates of gangster Chhota Shakeel.





The arrested accused have been identified as - Arif Abubakar Shaikh (aged 59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (aged 51).





"Both were involved in handling D-Company illegal activities and terrorist financing in the western suburbs of Mumbai," a senior NIA official disclosed.





According to him, they would be produced before an NIA special court on Friday.





"Investigations suggest that the entire syndicate is being run by the Dawood gang from across the border. We have already summoned 21 persons to explain their roles," an official said.





Earlier this week, NIA conducted searches at 24 places in Mumbai Commissionerate and five places in Mira Road Bhayandar Commissionerate.





"We seized a lot of evidence in form of electronic devices, documents relating to real estate, cash and firearms so one by one we will summon people from whose locations items have been recovered and seek explanation," explains an official.





As per the officials of the probe team, Chhota Shakeel's brother-in-law Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, Suhail Khandwani, the managing trustee of Mahim and Haji Ali dargahs, Bollywood producer and the 1993 Mumbai blasts accused Sameer Hingorani, alleged hawala operator Abdul Kayyum, alleged bookie-turned builder Ajay Ghosaliya alias Ajay Ganda, Mobida Bhiwandiwala, Guddu Pathan, and restaurateur Aslam Sarodia are under the scanner of NIA.





The investigative agency had conducted raids across 29 places in Mumbai and its adjoining districts in connection with the case filed by the NIA on February 3 earlier this year too.





The case pertains to terror/criminal activities of the international terrorist network of D-Company involving Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates including Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon.





They have been charged with indulging in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, and circulation of FICN including unauthorised possession and acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds.





According to the NIA, they are also working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).





The probe agency FIR also alleges that the D-Company has created a special unit for striking terror in the people of India by attacking eminent personalities, including political leaders, businessmen and others using lethal weapons.





The central agency also revealed that Ibrahim and his associates are planning to instigate and trigger incidents that may lead to violence in various parts of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.





Dawood Ibrahim was designated as a global terrorist in 2003 by India and the United States, with a reward of $25 million on his head for his alleged role in the 1993 Bombay bombings. He is also accused in multiple cases of extortion, murder, and smuggling.







