

This sub will be used as a research vessel for the development of next-generation systems and components for the development of 12 indigenous submarines.





New Delhi: DRDO will get a KILO class submarine from the Indian Navy to test the Electric Propulsion motor, Li-ion battery, AIP, and other Technologies. This sub will be used as a research vessel for the development of next-generation systems and components for the development of 12 indigenous submarines. These submarines will go into to manufacturing 2030.





Formalities are being a workout for the transfer of a Kilo-class submarine that will be drydocked to be used as a test platform for the testing of the prototype Lithium-Ion battery system with a Battery Management system (BMS) to validate its energy output and various discharge rates.





DRDO’s AIP technology is based on a Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell that already has been demonstrated on a land-based prototype and DRDO had proposed Navy to loan them a Kilo-class submarine to be used as a research vessel for the AIP system but now it might be fully converted into as a research vessel for many of the systems. Indigenous 5MW Electric Propulsion motor might be next in line to be used for further experimenting with the propulsion system.







