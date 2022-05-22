



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, congratulated Catherine Colonna as the new Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, expressing his desire of working with her in the future.





Jaishankar even expressed his gratitude to former French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian for his contributions to the India-France partnership.





"Congratulate @AmbColonna on your appointment as Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. Look forward to working with you. Appreciate the contribution that my friend @JY_LeDrian made to our partnership. Best wishes for the future," the EAM tweeted.





Catherine Colonna also paid her tribute to Jean-Yves Le Drian. Taking to Twitter, she said "I want to pay tribute @JY_LeDrian, a very great minister, whose decisive commitment I have been able to measure in my diplomatic functions in recent years in the service of our country and of Europe. Thank you, Minister."





On Friday, France appointed Catherine Colonna as the new foreign minister.





Earlier, Jaishankar embarked on a three-day visit to France in February, this year where he held talks with the former French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterating their shared commitment to the principles of multilateralism and a ruled-based order. Both agreed to coordinate in the UN Security Council on issues of mutual concern.





In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that both ministers appreciated the close cooperation between India and France during the Covid-19 pandemic and agreed to further deepen the Strategic Partnership, particularly in the areas of trade and investments, defence and security, health, education, research and innovation, energy and climate change.





With the goal of further facilitating people-to-people contact, the two Ministers also agreed to continue and enhance their cooperation in the field of sports and agreed to soon conclude a Joint Declaration of Intent in the Area of Sports.





Additionally, they agreed to strengthen the long-standing cooperation on public administration and administrative reforms between the relevant authorities in India and France.





Further, Jaishankar also engaged in talks with Jean-Yves Le Drian where they discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, international energy demands and food security. "Discussed the Ukraine situation, international energy demands and food security with FM @JY_LeDrian of France. Our practice of regular consultations continues." Jaishankar had tweeted.







