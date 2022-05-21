



New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that every Indian's chest would swell with pride if they government gives complete information on the 2020 face-off between India and China.





“Indo-China face-off, won't say much on it. The way our army had shown courage and worked charismatically, I will only say that if complete information could be given, every Indian's chest would swell with pride,” he said on Friday.





Last month, the Defence Minister had has said that if harmed, India will not spare anyone, in a clear message to China. He also asserted that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a powerful country.





Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a border standoff since May 5, 2020 when the two sides involved in a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas in eastern Ladakh. The tension between the two countries flared after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020 when as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops were killed in the clashes.





The two countries have held multiple rounds of diplomatic and military level talks so far to resolve the eastern Ladakh standoff. As a result of the talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.



