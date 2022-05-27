



CHENNAI: ‘Defence & Technology Expo Empowering MSME’, the first-ever defence-related expo by the private Sector in the country, was inaugurated by Dr Sivathanu Pillai, distinguished scientist, in the presence of Lt Gen A Arun, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army’s Dakshin Bharat Area, at Chennai Trade Centre on Thursday.





Speaking on the occasion, Pillai pointed out that the Government of India is supporting indigenous MSMEs in a huge way by identifying a list of goods to be procured only from India. Stressing the need for MSMEs to form a consortium, he said working in a competitive fashion may not be fruitful. "MSMEs have to adopt a consortium approach to complement each other,” he said.





Lt Gen Arun said the defence manufacturing sector plays a privileged twin role of “development and security” in nation building. He mentioned that there is a need to reduce cost of transfer of technology for the development of the nation. He indicated that the right mix of future, current and old technology can be arrived at based on the strength of our country. He also invited the business community to be partners in the Regional Technical Node programme of the Indian Army.





Technical Node was initiated by the Southern Command of the Army in Pune recently to boost indigenous defence production and facilitate interaction with industry, said the General. The three-day event is being organised by Swatantra Foundation, a Chennai-based think tank along with TIDCO and Lagu Udyog Bharati as co-hosts.







