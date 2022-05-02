



New Delhi: The newly-appointed Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-nation visit will exchange India's perspective on the Ukraine issue.





Addressing the special briefing, Kwatra said, "PM Modi will exchange India's perspectives on Ukraine during his visit to Germany, France and Denmark."





He also said that the main purpose of PM Modi's visit is to strengthen the multi-dimensional partnership with key countries of Europe.





Referring to India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Kwatra said that India several times has made clear its stand on the Ukraine issue.





"India has on a number of occasions made its stand clear on the Ukraine issue and I will just single out a few key elements. Firstly, we've always maintained that there should be a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and second, the parts to resolution go through diplomacy and dialogue and I think these stand pretty much capture what we have to say about the Ukraine issue," he added.





Earlier, Kwatra informed that PM Modi will be leaving on a visit to three countries -- Germany, Denmark and France -- for bilateral and multilateral engagements.





On May 2, PM Modi will travel to Germany where he will be addressing the Indian community in Berlin.





After Germany, he will be travelling to Denmark on May 3, which will be the Prime Minister's first visit to the country.





Kwatra also informed that on May 4, PM Modi will participate in the second India-Nordic summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden and Norway. However, prior to the start of the summit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral summit meetings with the leaders of Norway, Iceland, Finland and Sweden.





And at last, PM Modi will be visiting France. This visit comes a few days after Macron's victory in the French presidential elections.





Kwatra said both countries have continuously nurtured and delivered on the ambition of their strategic partnership, particularly in the area of clean energy and environment, people to people ties, digital and manufacturing in high-end sectors.







