



MINERAL WELLS: Genesys AeroSystems, a Moog Inc. company announced that it has been selected by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) for its HINDUSTAN-228 aircraft to provide the S-TEC 4000R Autopilot product.





The S-TEC 4000R Autopilot integrates seamlessly with the existing Genesys cockpit on the aircraft today. It adds additional advanced functions not previously available in the HAL manufactured commuter aircraft fleet, expanding its mission profile and increasing operational safety. These features include:





Vertical Navigation (VNAV) Envelope Protection and Alerting Straight and Level Recovery Mode Search and Rescue capabilities Plus, many others





HAL’s efforts with the S-TEC 4000R autopilot system will introduce the latest digital autopilot system on the HINDUSTAN-228 platform and will add additional features like VNAV capability & enhanced safety to HINDUSTAN-228 aircraft. The program will also include more than 20 years of additional support to the platform.





“We are pleased to partner with HAL to equip the HINDUSTAN-228 aircraft with expanded operational capabilities found in the S-TEC 4000R system," said Nick Bogner, Director of Business Development for Genesys AeroSystems. “Additionally, HAL will benefit from high reliability and long-term support for their customers.”





About the S-TEC 4000R Autopilot





The S-TEC 4000R is an advanced digital, three-axis, attitude based, remote mounted flight control system designed for Class 4, Part 23, aircraft. The 4000R introduces new technology and features over existing S-TEC autopilots such as envelope protection, Straight and Level mode, integrated Yaw Damper and can drive up to 6 servos. The S-TEC 4000R has a separate flight guidance computer (FGC) and mode control panel (MCP) for maximum flexibility in location of avionics LRU’s within aircraft facing space constraints. The MCP consists of buttons to allow the pilot to control the selected autopilot mode. Setting values and displaying the autopilot mode is controlled by the Genesys EFIS display.







