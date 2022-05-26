Indian Army said that 15 women officers had expressed their desire to join Army Aviation but only two officers were selected after Pilot Aptitude Battery Test and Medical.





New Delhi: Captain Abhilasha Barak on Wednesday has become the country's first female Combat Aviator. According to the Indian Army, Abhilasha has successfully completed her training after which she has been inducted into the Army Aviation Corps as a Combat Aviator. Abhilasha has been awarded the prestigious Wing with 36 Army Pilots. Army said that 15 women officers had expressed their desire to join Army Aviation but only two officers were selected after Pilot Aptitude Battery Test and Medical.





In June last year, for the first time, two women officers were selected for helicopter pilot training. Both of them were trained at the Combat Army Aviation Training School, Nashik. According to the Army, 15 women officers had expressed their desire to join Army Aviation. At present, women are given the responsibility of Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Ground Duty in the Aviation Department. In the year 2018, Air Force Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi became the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft.









The post, shared on Instagram, also features a set of pictures from the ceremony. The note, attached to the social media upload, read, "Golden letter day in the history of Indian Army aviation. Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes the first woman officer to join Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator after successful completion of training.""Captain Abhilasha Barak has been awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots by Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation. Young Aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation Squadrons," it read.