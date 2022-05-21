



New Delhi: The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) has published the Global Air Powers Ranking of 2022, a report that has placed the Indian Air Force (IAF) above the People's Liberation Army Air Force, also known as the Chinese Air Force. The report has evaluated the total fighting strength of the various air services of different nations of the world and has ranked them accordingly. Not just China, but IAF has been placed above Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF), Israeli Air Force and French Air and Space Force as well. In this article, we will take a look at the details of the report.





What Is WDMMA?





The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) evaluates by taking into various factors and presents a comprehensive report that describes in detail the current strengths and inherent weaknesses of modern military air services across the globe. The WDMMA provides the information through an in-depth resource that gives an individual a visual, unique and analytical insight into a primary aspect of modern warfare and control of the skies. At present, the WDMMA is tracking 98 countries, covering 124 air services and following a total of 47,840 aircraft.





How Does The WDMMA Prepare The Report?





While preparing its annual ranking on the modern military air services across the globe, the WDMMA uses a formula which takes into account values related to the total fighting strength of the various air services of the nations. The formula produces the 'TrueValueRating' (TvR), which helps WDMMA to separate each power based on not just the overall strength, but also on factors like modernisation, logistical support, attack and defence capabilities. Thus, the military air power of a country is not analysed only based on its total quantity of aircraft but rather on its quality and general mix of inventory. However, the WDMMA states that the TvR is a work-in-progress and is constantly updated as per the requirement. Importance is mainly given to those categories which are normally overlooked by some powers, namely special-mission, dedicated bomber force, CAS, training and on-order units. It also focuses on local aero-industry capabilities, inventory balance (general mix of unit types) and force experience.





What Does The 2022 Report Say?





The Global Air Powers Ranking (2022) report has given the highest TvR score to the United States Air Force (USAF)- 242.9. The USAF comprises a broad mix of aircraft types and several products are locally sourced from the massive industrial base of the US. It also maintains dedicated strategic-level bombers, CAS aircraft, a sizeable helicopter and fighter force (of which many are multirole types), and hundreds of transport aircraft and the USAF is going to be reinforced in the coming days with hundreds of units still on order.





Indian Air Force As Per The Report





According to the report, the Indian Air Force (IAF) currently counts 1,645 total units in its active aircraft inventory.







