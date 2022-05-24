



The main feature of SPYDER is the unique capability of striking multiple targets at the same time, making it a very potent component in the air defence network





Indian Air Force has successfully test-fired SPYDER Air Defence System on 19th May, 2022. It is a Surface to Air missile. SPYDER can strike multiple targets at the same time which makes it a potent component of India's air defence network.





SPYDER is a modern, low level, quick reaction missile system that is being used by Indian Air Force. The system is capable of securing valuable assets and mobile forces located in the combat area against a wide range of threats, enabling a quick response and handling a wide spectrum of threats and multiple targets simultaneously.





The defence of valuable assets and mobile forces in the combat area requires a quick response with effective simultaneous handling of a wide spectrum of multiple targets.





The SPYDER systems defend large areas against a wide spectrum of threats. System components and interceptors can be flexibly combined, affording different configurations with various ranges and capabilities. All the SPYDER systems have multiple target engagement capability for dealing with saturation attacks.

The SPYDER systems incorporate the most advanced air-to-air-missiles with proven performance: the PYTHON-5 dual waveband IIR missile, the I-DERBY active radar BVR, and the I-DERBY ER long-range missile. The missiles can also be used for air-to-air missions.





SPYDER Characteristics





1. SPYDER became well known in 2005 when the missiles were fired against test targets in Shdema, Israel and scored direct hits.

2. It is a low level but quick reaction missile

3. It is a surface to air missile which can engage aircraft, air vehicles, drones etc in the air.

4. SPYDER finds its main use in providing air defence for fixed assets and for the air defence for fixed assets.

5. It also provides defence for mobile forces in combat areas.

6. SPYDER launcher's design is for firing the Python-5 and Derby surface to air missiles. SPYDER launcher is also similar to air to air missile.

7. SPYDER has two variants: SPYDER-SR (short range) and SPYDER-MR (medium range). These two are quick reactions and all-weather functional self-propelled SA missiles.

8. Apart from India, the operators of SPYDER are Singapore, the Czech Republic, Ethiopia, Georgia etc currently.





Uses of SPYDER By India





SPYDER was used during





1. After the Balakot Airstrike on February 27, 2019

2. Jammu and Kashmir airstrikes of 2019





History of SPYDER In India





SPYDER Air Defence System mounted on TATA 6 X 6 missile carrier





SPYDER was selected by the Indian Armed Forces in June 2006. The procurement was finally approved by the approved by the Indian Defence Acquisitions Council in July 2008. A contract worth $1bn for 18 SPYDER systems was awarded to Rafael in September 2008. The SPYDER air defence system was inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2017.





Ranges of Interception





The SPYDER-SR (Short Range) system has 360° engagement capability and the missiles can be launched from the full-readiness state in less than five seconds from target confirmation. The kill range is from less than 1km to more than 15km and at altitudes from a minimum of 20m to a maximum of 9,000m. The system is capable of multi-target simultaneous engagement and also single, multiple and ripple firing, by day and night and in all weathers.

SPYDER-MR (Medium Range) surface-to-air missile launcher Rafael developed a medium-range version, SPYDER-MR, which has a greater range of over 35km at altitudes from 20m to 16km. SPYDER-MR carries eight missiles while SPYDER-SR has four. SPYDER-MR also has a new IAI/Elta MF-STAR surveillance radar.



