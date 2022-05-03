



Islamabad: Calling Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a 'puppet PM', Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday accused US President Joe Biden's administration of 'regime change conspiracy'.





In a series of tweets, Imran Khan, while sharing the video of US defence analyst Rebecca Grant, asked Biden, "My question for the Biden Administration: By indulging in a regime change conspiracy to remove a democratically elected PM of a country of over 220 mn people to bring in a puppet PM, do you think you have lessened or increased anti-American sentiment in Pakistan?"





He further tweeted that if people had still any doubts related to the US regime change conspiracy, then this video will remove all the doubts, ARY News reported.





"If anyone had any doubts about US regime change conspiracy this video should remove all doubts as to why a democratically elected PM and his govt were removed. Clearly, the US wants an obedient puppet as PM who will not allow Pak choice of neutrality in a European war," Khan said.





Imran Khan said that the US wants such PM who will be obedient to them, who will not sign the agreements with Russia and who will downgrade the strategic relationship with China. He further said that if PM asserts their sovereignty and an independent foreign policy, then he will be removed from the position.





"After this reaffirmation of US regime change conspiracy that was evident from the cypher message sent by our Envoy in Washington conveying State Dept Lu's threat, it is surely the duty of Chief Justice of Pakistan to form Commission to hold public hearings on who all were involved here in this conspiracy," Khan tweeted.





In the video, Defence analyst Rebecca Grant while answering the queries during the interview on US News Program, said, "Pakistan will have to support Ukraine, stop making deals with Russia, cut ties with China and end anti-US policies."





She was asked about any new message that the US had for the new Pakistan government, ARY News reported.





Grant further confessed that this is the reason that Imran Khan was ousted a couple of weeks ago through the no-confidence motion because Pakistan didn't listen.





She said, "Now a time came that Pakistan should end Anti American policies, and cut relations with Russia."





Meanwhile, on Saturday, the former PM demanded the CJP to form a judicial commission to probe the US-backed conspiracy to oust his government, ARY News reported.





Imran Khan claimed that both the Chief Justice and the President were in possession of a letter handed over to Asad Majeed Khan, the former ambassador of Pakistan by Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State, as reported by Ary News.





"The PTI government, as reflected in the last cabinet meeting, was of the view that there was a regime change conspiracy to remove PM Imran Khan from the office," he said.





Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has staged several protests across the country against the United States for an alleged "foreign conspiracy" to oust the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power who has been unseated after the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition was carried in the National Assembly.







