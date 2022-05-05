



ISRO is ready to co-sign an orbiter to Earth's twin sister planet Venus, the ISRO chairman said during a one-day conclave to deliberate on space-based studies





The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) is ready to co-sign an orbiter to Earth's twin sister planet Venus, the ISRO chairman said during a one-day conclave to deliberate on space-based studies. With the objective to study the Venusian atmosphere, the Indian space research agency is set to construct and launch a mission to discover Venus as the capability to build and launch a mission to the said planet exists with India, S Somnath said.

Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

10 am (IST) onwards.

National Meet on Venus Science

Theme: Outstanding scientific problems on Venus: Need for space-based studies.

Here is the programme schedule. Watch LIVE on https://t.co/MX54Cx57KU or https://t.co/22alEGRgyd pic.twitter.com/7MiEZyKW1l — ISRO (@isro) May 3, 2022

The ISRO chairman said that the work on the mission to Venus has been going on for years and that the space agency is prepared with an action plan along with the funds needed to sustain the exploration. The mission has been titled- Outstanding Science Questions of Venus and the proposed Venus Orbiter Mission by the ISRO.





ISRO's Mission To Venus Atmosphere Will Have An Impact Globally: S Somnath



"Work has been going on for years. Currently, the Venus mission is conceived, the project report is made, overall plans are ready, money is identified and all that thing is done. Building and putting a mission on Venus is possible for India in a very short space of time, as the capability today exists with India," Somnath said while indicating that the ISRO team will work toward the mission while identifying the uniqueness of the operation, akin to what the country witnessed during the Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions of the ISRO.







