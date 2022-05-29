



Hailing the ongoing development of the 155 mm x 52 Cal Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Dr Reddy said that this Indian gun was going to be the world's longest-range artillery weapon of its kind





India's Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO), the country's premier Military Research and Development agency is working on developing the World's lightest bulletproof vest and it would be tested in about two months' time, Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO said. He said that this bulletproof vest was being developed as a 'DIA' (DRDO Industry Academia) effort, in one of the ten DIA centres in the country. He was speaking at the concluding event of India's first-ever privately-run Defence Expo, held in Chennai.





Referring to the ongoing changes in India's Defence industry, he said that the industry had reached a level where they were building to meet the specifications as put forth by the customers or users. He pointed out that missiles, bombs, radars, ammunition and guns are being manufactured in a big way by the private industry, as opposed to the earlier times, when solely state-run organizations used to perform this task.





"As part of Government support for the private defence sector, nearly 300 private industries have used DRDO facilities for testing. There are also special funding schemes provided by the Departments of Defence Production and R&D to boost private sector capabilities" he elaborated. The DRDO chief also mentioned that there are nearly 2000 Tier 1 & 2 defence industries in India, while the Tier 3 industries are over 10,000 in number.





Titled "Defence & technology Expo Empowering MSME" the event was organized by Swatantra Foundation, a think tank based in the Southern Indian city. "Our focus for this event is to connect MSMEs with large Defence manufacturers through B2B meetings to create business opportunities,” said S. Ramasubramanian, Founder & President of Swatantra Foundation. The event brought together Indian Micro Small and Medium Industries (MSMEs) and large defence manufacturers to create business opportunities, where the former can supply components for the latter.







