



Kochi: Indian Coast Guard commissioned its second air squadron equipped with indigenously designed and developed advanced light helicopter (ALH) DHRUV MK-III at the Coast Guard Air Enclave here on Wednesday.





“In a major boost to maritime security, 845 squadron (CG) has been commissioned by Director General VS Pathania, Indian Coast Guard, in Kochi in the presence of various civil and military dignitaries based here and in the adjoining region,” a defence release said here. It said the 845 squadron became the premier DHRUV MK-III squadron in the Coast Guard’s western seaboard.





“The commissioning of this squadron earmarks a tremendous leap towards self-reliance in the field of SAR (search and rescue) and long-range maritime surveillance in line with government’s push towards “Aatmanirbhar Bharat. DHRUV MK-III helicopters feature array of state-of-the-art sensors, which add up to maritime prowess of Indian Coast Guard at sea,” the release said.







