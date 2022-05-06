



New Delhi: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio arrived in India on Thursday to enhance the multifaceted partnership with India.





"Warm welcome to Foreign Minister of Italy @luigidimaio on his first visit to India. The visit will further strengthen our multifaceted partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.





Di Maio is on an official visit to India. This is Di Maio's first visit to India and he is accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation.





The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, will hold bilateral talks with the visiting Foreign Minister on May 6 and will review the progress in the implementation of the Action Plan 2020-24 launched at the Virtual Summit in November 2020.





They will also exchange views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.





Di Maio will also meet with Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal and co-chair a business round-table. Before reaching Delhi, he will visit Bangalore where he will be meeting with the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai.





India and Italy enjoy long-standing, friendly relations which have witnessed a fresh momentum in recent years with the successful Virtual Summit in November 2020 and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italy in October 2021 where both countries announced a Strategic Partnership on Energy Transition.





The Foreign Minister's visit will provide an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of the bilateral relations and further expand the close partnership between the two countries, especially in priority areas like trade and investment linkages, defence and security, and green energy.







