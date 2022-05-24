



Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India and Japan are natural partners and Tokyo has played an important role in India's development journey.





Addressing an Indian community event here, PM Modi also recalled linkages between India and Japan related to Buddhism. He said the world today needs to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha.





"India and Japan are natural partners. Japan has played an important role in India's development journey. Our relationship with Japan is of intimacy, spirituality, cooperation and belonging," the Prime Minister said.





"Today's world needs a lot to follow the path shown by Lord Buddha. This is the way to save humanity from all the challenges facing the world today, be it violence, anarchy, terrorism or climate change," he added.





Prime Minister also spoke extensively on India's Vaccine Maitri programme, a humanitarian initiative undertaken by the Indian government to provide COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world.





"India is fortunate enough to have the blessing from Gautam Buddha. India is continuously serving humanity. No matter how big the challenge is, India will find a solution to it. Even during the biggest crisis (COVID-19) in last 100 years, India helped people across the globe," the Prime Minister noted.





He said when vaccines against the pandemic became available, India also supplied 'Made in India' vaccines to crores of its citizens and also sent them to more than 100 countries.





"Today, the world is realising the speed and scale on which India is increasing its infrastructure and capacity building. Japan is an important partner in building this capacity of ours."





PM Modi cited examples of India-Japan cooperation in key areas. "Be it Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed Rail, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, or dedicated freight corridor, these are great examples of India-Japan cooperation."





During his two-day Japan visit, the Prime Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.





He chaired a round-table meeting with top executives and CEOs of over 34 Japanese companies in Tokyo and invited the leaders to join India's "Make in India for the World" campaign.





PM Modi will participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the Quad countries - Japan, Australia, India and the US - to review the progress of the grouping's initiatives.







