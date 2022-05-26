



A 35-year-old popular TikTok artiste was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.





The woman Amreen Bhat's 10-year-old nephew Farhan Zubair was also injured in the attack.





"At around 7.55 pm, terrorists fired one lady Amreen Bhat at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead," Kashmir Zone Police said.





The attack on Bhat follows Tuesday's incident when a policeman was assassinated by terrorists outside his home in Srinagar. His seven-year-old daughter was injured in the attack.





Constable Saifullah Qadri, the third policeman to be killed in Kashmir this month, was leaving home to drop his daughter for tuition when the attack took place, they said.





"Terrorists fired at Constable Qadri outside his house at Ganaie Mohalla in Anchar area of Srinagar district," an official said.





"Qadri and his daughter were shifted to the nearby SKIMS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," the official added. The child suffered a bullet injury in her right hand and is out of danger.





Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar expressed grief over the killing and said police teams have been sent to adjoining areas to nab the culprits. "We will soon get them," he said.





On May 7, militants shot dead a policeman at Aiwa bridge, close to the Anchar locality, while another policeman was shot dead in Pulwama district on May 13.







