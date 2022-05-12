



New Delhi: Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar on Wednesday assumed the appointment of the Director General of Military Operations. He has replaced Lt Gen BS Raju, who has now become the Vice Chief of the Army Staff. Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar was commanding the prestigious 1 Corps, popularly known as the Strike One - a strike formation responsible for offensive operations against both Pakistan and China.





The Corps is headquartered at Mathura and comes within the Indian Army's South Western Command. Lt Gen Katiyar earlier held the appointment as Director of General Staff Duties at Army Headquarters. He also commanded an infantry brigade along the Western borders and a mountain division.





Lt Gen Katiyar is also a distinguished graduate of the National War College, USA. He served as an instructor in the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan and at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.







