



Port Louis: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth launched the Quatre Bornes to Phoenix segment of the India-Mauritius Flagship Metro Express project on Sunday.





"The much-awaited Quatre Bornes to Phoenix segment of the India-Mauritius Flagship Metro Express project was launched today by Prime Minister," Indian High Commission in Mauritius tweeted.





"The new stations will bring the safe, timely & transformative Metro Project to a larger number of Mauritian people and make a difference to their daily commute. Progressing towards Curepipe and Mahatma Gandhi station," the High Commission said in another tweet.





Earlier in January, India and Mauritius exchanged two key bilateral agreements including an agreement for the extension of a USD 190 million Line of Credit from the Indian government for the Metro Express and other infrastructure projects.





Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, India-Mauritius Development Partnership projects have progressed rapidly.





In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Jugnauth had jointly inaugurated the Metro Express project and the New ENT Hospital in Mauritius in virtual mode.





Likewise, in July 2020, the new Supreme Court Building of Mauritius was also inaugurated virtually by the two Prime Ministers.







