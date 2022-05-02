



Islamabad Five people were murdered in Pakistan on Saturday and it shows the deteriorating law and order situation in the country. Among the five people killed, one was a school teacher.





According to Express Tribune, victims were shot, tortured and poisoned.





In this gruesome crime that took place in Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz was involved in a land dispute with his brother, Muhammad Azam, in the 50 GB Sathiala area of Nishatabad police station. Azam allegedly shot and injured his brother Nawaz and sister-in-law, Sughran Bibi.





The couple were rushed to Allied Hospital where Nawaz succumbed to his wounds while Sughran Bibi survived. Meanwhile, 55-year-old Muhammad Jameel, a teacher at Government Girls High School, had a dispute over money with a contractor Zulqarnain.





He allegedly tortured Jameel, rendering him unconscious who later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital, media reports stated.





Additionally, the body of an unidentified 35-year-old man was also found near Juranwala Road 5 Bridge. The victim was reportedly tortured to death and dumped on the spot. Muhammad Rafi, a resident of Samundari Road, was on his way to work on a motorcycle when the accused, Abid and five others, allegedly grabbed him and tortured him to death to avenge an enmity.





Separately, in Chak No. 570 GB, Tabassum Naeem married four months ago to Rukhsana Bibi alias Saima. Reportedly, she returned to her parent's house a month ago. Tabassum went to the house to take his wife back, but a quarrel broke out between the couple. Saima, along with Ishtiaq Ahmed, Basharat alias Mani and others, allegedly poisoned her husband, reported Express Tribune.





His condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the hospital where he eventually died.





Incidents of crimes have become quite frequent in Pakistan. Previously in 2021, two people were killed while three others reported injuries in a firing incident by unknown gunmen in Rawalpindi city of Pakistan. Similarly, earlier in September, at least nine people were killed and 20 others also suffered injuries in a firing between two groups in the country.







