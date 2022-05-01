



Public notice issued by NMC came days after UGC and AICTE through a joint advisory urged Indian students not to enrol themselves in any college or educational institution in Pakistan, failing which they will not be eligible to find a job or pursue higher education in this country





New Delhi: The National Medical Commission has advised Indian students not to enrol themselves in medical colleges in Pakistan.





The public notice issued by the NMC came days after the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education through a joint advisory urged Indian students not to enrol themselves in any college or educational institution in Pakistan, failing which they will not be eligible to find a job or pursue higher education in this country.





"All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Medical Education.





"Any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical course in any medical college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in FMGE or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining security clearance from MHA till date," the public notice issued on 29 April read.





The FMGE/NEXT (Foreign Medical Graduates Examination/National Exit Test) is a licensing test for students to practise in India. However, migrants and their children who have acquired medical degree or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/NEXT or seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs, it added.







