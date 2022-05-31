



New Delhi: The Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has signed up with a Bangalore based start-up for a joint research to develop a new range of submarine drones to meet the requirements of Indian Navy.





Submarine launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are a relatively new concept to design drones to navigate through water before taking to the air for flight.





The L&T signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NewSpace Research & Technology (NRT) at the Drone Festival – Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 on Friday in the national capital.





The Drone Mahotsav was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Promoting the use of drones, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of drone technology in the fields of defence, disaster management, agriculture, tourism, film and entertainment. He said that the use of this technology is bound to increase in the coming days. The Prime Minister also narrated the use of drones in his official decision making through examples of PRAGATI reviews and Kedarnath projects.







