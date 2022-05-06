



The four men held with arms in Haryana's Karnal district on Thursday are part of a drone weapons-dropping ring backed by the ISI, sources said





Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) wants the Khalistan movement to expand into other parts of India, an intelligence note accessed by CNN-News18 reveals.





The new ISI chief, Nadeem Anjum, wants to use the global penetration of Sikh separatists to fuel unrest in India, it shows.





Anjum has asked all Khalistani leaders in Lahore including Ranjit Singh Neeta and Wadhawa Singh Babbar to organise Punjab-based gangsters for weapons distribution in India, says the note.





The four men held with arms in Haryana’s Karnal district on Thursday are also part of the drone weapons-dropping ring, it says.





According to the intel, the weapons are brought to Punjab via drones, and gangster-terrorist Harvinder Singh ‘Rinda’ has been tasked to send them to other parts of India.





Rinda’s name was also confirmed by agencies in connection with the 2021 Ludhiana court blast case.





Sources said the gangster has been using his local network for sending drugs and weapons coming from Pakistan to different parts of India.





Rinda is possibly in Johar Town in Lahore with Wadhawa Singh who is working on behalf of the ISI, they added.





According to the sources, Rinda is running a self-funded terror network, and with the sale of drugs, they fund the movement of weapons and activate local youth for the job.





The ISI wants Wadhawa Singh and Rinda, the sources said, to carry out some major blasts with RDX, kill local leaders to create panic, and locate opportunities to foment Hindu-Sikh and Hindu-Muslim tensions.





Gurpreet, one of the men arrested from Karnal, told agencies that he has received the consignment from across the border via drone at the behest of Rinda, said the sources.





In their interrogation, the accused told agencies that they delivered a similar consignment in April 2022 as well, the sources added.





As per the sources, the accused said they would get instructions six hours before the drop, including the latitude and longitude.





Once they get the weapons, said the sources, they are directed to take them to a particular place or state, and on reaching there they would get instructions to send the consignment to a particular latitude and longitude in India.





The sources said the idea is to save all the operatives working in India, and the ring becomes totally faceless.







