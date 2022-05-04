



Addressing a joint presser with Scholz in Berlin, PM Modi while speaking on Russia-Ukraine conflict said that India is on the side of peace and that it believes there will be no winner in this war and all will suffer losses. Both the leaders talked about further enhancing cooperation between the two countries. Chancellor Scholz said that India is a super partner for Germany in Asia in economic terms, security policy, and climate-political terms. "We are ready to continue and deepen the close cooperation with India on global issues. During our 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, we also focussed on global issues and these consultations help us deepen our relationship," he added. Earlier in the day, members of the Indian community gave a rousing welcome to PM Modi on his arrival in the German capital. Members of the Indian diaspora, including children who were waiting for the prime minister since 4 am at Hotel Adlon Kempinski, chanted “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” on seeing him.





1. In their opening remarks, both the leaders highlighted key aspects of the bilateral relationship as well as shared perspectives on regional and global issues during the session, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

2. PM Modi said that the partnership between India and Germany could serve as an example of success in a complex world as the two sides inked several agreements focused on sustainable development under which India would receive USD 10.5 billion assistance by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy.

3. Speaking on Russia-Ukraine, PM Modi said that due to the disturbance caused by the Ukraine crisis, oil prices are skyrocketing, and there is a shortage of food grains and fertilizers, as a result of which every family in the world has been burdened.

4. Modi said that the effect of this conflict would be more serious on developing and poor countries and added that India is also concerned about the humanitarian impact of the conflict. He said that India has called for immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed that talks are the only solution to resolve the dispute.

5. On his part, Scholz said that through its attack on Ukraine, Russia has violated fundamental principles of the international law. The war and the brutal attacks against the civilian population in Ukraine show how Russia has been violating the fundamental principles of the UN Charter.

6. The statement further said Germany and India expressed their serious concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and "unequivocally condemned" civilian deaths in the war-torn region. They reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states.

7. They discussed the destabilising effect of the conflict in Ukraine and its broader regional and global implications, the statement said, adding that both sides agreed to remain closely engaged on the issue.

8. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar; Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh and Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain made presentations from the Indian side.

9. The plenary session concluded with the signing by Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz of the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) establishing the green and sustainable development partnership. This JDI will also create a ministerial mechanism within the framework of the IGC to provide high-level coordination and political direction to the partnership.

10. Germany was his first country as part of his three-nation Europe tour. He will be visiting Denmark and France, as well.







