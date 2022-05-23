



Beijing: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in China's Guangzhou on Sunday. Addressing a joint press conference, both the leaders engaged in talks pertaining to economic coordination, industrialization, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has been running into hurdles due to the faltering Pakistani economy.





The Pakistan Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he received from Wang Yi upon his arrival, reported Dawn newspaper.





Taking to Twitter, Bilawal said, "During wide-ranging talks with State Councillor Wang Yi, discussed enhanced economic engagement, trade, investments, industrialization, and CPEC cooperation. Issues facing students also discussed. Both sides are committed to elevating multifaceted partnerships to greater heights."





In the press conference, Bilawal asserted that the China-Pakistan friendship is getting stronger and that he is grateful for China's support in every difficult time, reported Ary news.





Further, Bilawal said Pakistan condemned the recent terrorist attack on Chinese nationals at Karachi University. He promised to bring the culprit to justice responsible for attacking the Chinese nationals. He added that no one is allowed to ruin the Pakistan-Chinese friendship.





In addition, the Pakistan Foreign Minister spoke that the China-Pakistan friendship is essential not only because it serves regional purposes but also for world peace. Bilawal ensured the security of the Chinese workers at the CPEC project as well, reported Ary news.





Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China and Pakistan must improve communication and coordination pertaining to major issues.





"China hopes to use this visit as an opportunity to carry on with the traditional friendship with Pakistan, consolidate strategic mutual trust, and further deepen the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future," added the spokesperson, as reported by Dawn newspaper.





Pakistan Foreign Minister embarked on a 2-day visit to China on Saturday. The visit comes amid the slow progress of CPEC projects and worsening security situation in Pakistan that have caused friction between the two countries.





In the past seven years, Pakistan has only been able to complete three CPEC projects in Gwadar while one-dozen schemes costing nearly USD 2 billion remain unfinished including those of water supply and electricity.





Wang Yi had congratulated Bilawal on his assumption of the office of Foreign Minister. They had previously held a virtual meeting on May 11.







