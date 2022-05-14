



Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to embark on an official two-day visit to the United States from next week.





The Foreign Office spokesperson of Pakistan, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, announced during his weekly press briefing on Thursday, local media reported.





According to the spokesperson, Bhutto Zardari will be holding meetings with Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State accompanied by other US officials, reported Ary News. This meeting would mark Bhutto Zardari's first visit to the US as Foreign Minister, upon the invitation of Blinken.





Reportedly, Blinken has also asked the Pakistan Foreign Minister to participate in the "Global Food Security" meeting which will be held on May 18, reported Ary News.





Further, the report said that Minister of State on Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar is likely to accompany Bhutto Zardari as a part of his delegation.





Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with Bhutto Zardari. The phone call to the Pakistan Foreign Minister was the first contact between the foreign ministers of the two countries in quite a while. Further, upon being elected as the new Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto took to Twitter to thank Bliken for his warm felicitations on his assumption of office.





Meanwhile, marking the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan relations, the US Secretary of State, during his talks with Bhutto Zardari, expressed the desire to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. They even discussed the promotion of peace, development and security, reported Ary News.







