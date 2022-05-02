



Islamabad: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Saturday sent letters to President Arif Alvi and Umar Ata Bandial, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), demanding the constitution of a separate judicial commission to probe his "foreign conspiracy" allegations.





Imran Khan claimed that both the Chief Justice and the President were in possession of a letter handed over to Asad Majeed Khan, the former ambassador of Pakistan by Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State, as reported by Ary News.





"The PTI government, as reflected in the last cabinet meeting, was of the view that there was a regime change conspiracy to remove PM Imran Khan from the office," he said.





"This is a serious matter, which led to the removal of my government through engineered vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly with the shifting of allegiance of allied parties of my government to the Opposition and purchase of loyalties of some members of PTI," Imran Khan added, as reported by Ary News.





Further, after sending the letter, Imran Khan urged the President to investigate the matter. He even added that it's the responsibility of the President to look after his people and protect them from foreign conspiracies. But, the apparent silence from the Presidency as well as the Supreme Court "are creating a sense of betrayal and helplessness amongst the people of Pakistan," said the ousted Prime Minister.





However, noticing Imran Khan's claims, the National Security Committee (NSC) had discussed the contents of the "threatening" telegram with the Pakistan embassy in Washington and concluded that "there has been no foreign conspiracy" to oust Imran Khan's government.





Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has staged several protests across the country against the United States for an alleged "foreign conspiracy" to oust the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power who has been unseated after the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition was carried in the National Assembly.







