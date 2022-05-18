



Islamabad: Amid severe backlash over the persecution of the minority community in the country, Pakistan's counter-terror department has registered an FIR into the targeted killing of two Sikh traders in Peshawar.





The FIR was registered at the counter-terrorism department (CTD) police station on Sunday on the formal complaint of Guruwinder Singh, brother of slain trader Ranjeet Singh, the Dawn newspaper reported.





This action was taken after members of the Sikh minority called for early arrest and punishment of the perpetrators.





Two Sikh shopkeepers were gunned down by unidentified assailants in the Bata Tal bazaar in Peshawar. Media reports said the assailants escaped after the targeted killing.





India on Sunday called upon Pakistan to take strict action against those responsible for the brutal killing of Sikh traders in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.





"We have registered our strong protest with the Government of Pakistan on the continued targeting of members of the minority community in Pakistan. We call upon the authorities concerned to sincerely investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible for this deplorable incident," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in response to a media query.





The MEA said that India expects the Pakistan government to look after the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities.





Condemning the murder of Sikh men, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) demanded that the police should identify and arrest the perpetrators promptly. "The government must make it clear that violence against religious minorities will not be tolerated," the HRCP added.





