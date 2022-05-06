



Karachi: Pakistan government requested Saudi Arabia to refrain from withdrawing the deposits given to the central bank of Pakistan and asked to continue its oil facilities for the country.





Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said, "The government has requested Saudi Arabia not to withdraw its deposits given to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and extend its oil facility for Pakistan."





He said that the promises made by the former prime minister Imran Khan's government to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were against the interests of the nation adding that "Those promises are no less than landmines." The Express Tribune reported.





Miftah alleged the Imran Khan government of corruption and questioned why transfers and postings were done on the instructions of Farah in Punjab. He said, "Bushra Bibi's friend Farah Gogi and Shehzad Akbar left the country immediately after the PTI's government's tenure came to an end." The Express Tribune reported.





The minister added that Imran had left behind load-shedding in the country.



