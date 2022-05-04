



Copenhagen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended a dinner hosted by the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.





The official dinner was the last item on the agenda of PM Modi on the second day of his visit to Europe.





Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived in Copenhagen and held a bilateral meeting with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, where the two leaders discussed bilateral issues including trade between the two countries and cooperation on environmental action.





The two leaders also held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.





PM Modi and his counterpart also discussed Ukraine, with PM Modi reiterating India's stand of early cessation of hostilities and a diplomatic resolution of the ongoing conflict.





The two leaders went on to address a joint press conference, where a number of agreements were formally signed between the two countries including a Declaration of Intent (DoI) on Migration and Mobility, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of skill development, Vocational Education and Entrepreneurship and the launch of energy policy dialogue at ministerial level between the two countries.





A total of nine agreements were exchanged between the two countries.





In the evening, PM Modi also addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Copenhagen with the Danish PM also accompanying him.





More than 1000 members of the Indian community in Denmark consisting of students, researchers, professionals and business persons, participated in the event according to an MEA statement.





Prime Minister appreciated PM Frederiksen's warmth and respect for Indians and emphasized that both countries can work together in finding innovative solutions for green growth. He lauded the positive role played by the Indian community in Denmark, MEA said.





PM Modi is scheduled to take part in the second India-Nordic summit on Wednesday, before departing to Paris where he will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.







