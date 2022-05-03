



Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz interacted with top executives from German and Indian companies to strengthen the economic and commercial partnership between the two countries.





"Building on our business ties. PM @narendramodi and @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz interact with top executives from German and Indian companies. Discuss ways to further the vigour and vitality of the Indo-German economic and commercial partnership," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.





This meeting was held after the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations which were co-chaired by PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz.





The Prime Minister said the Inter-Governmental Consultations were productive.





"The 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations were productive. Chancellor Scholz and I, along with Ministers, officials from Germany and India discussed ways to boost cooperation in areas like sustainable development, mobility, economic growth and more," PM Modi said in a tweet.





In a joint statement, both governments welcomed active people-to-people exchanges including among students, academia and the professional workforce.





Both sides agreed to support each other's efforts to expand the internationalisation of their higher education systems, to interlink further the innovation and research landscapes of both countries, and to strengthen dual structures for vocational education and training.





Germany and India also expressed their satisfaction at the growing exchanges between the two countries in the field of education and skill development. They also expressed their appreciation for setting up digital preparatory courses to enable selected Indian students to pursue undergraduate courses in German Universities.





PM Modi today also held a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.





Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.





PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries. He will also make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.







