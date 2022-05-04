



Copenhagen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen on Tuesday to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.





"Delegation level talks led by PMs @narendramodi & @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen begin. Both sides to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership. Will also discuss our wide-ranging cooperation in areas of skill development, climate, renewable energy, Arctic, P2P ties, etc," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted.





PM Modi on Tuesday reached the Danish capital for a one-day visit that will include several engagements including talks with leaders from Nordic countries.





"Walking the talk PM @narendramodi and @Statsmin PM Mette Frederiksen at Marienborg. The bonhomie between the two leaders mirrors the close ties between India and Denmark," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.





This visit started to Denmark shortly after his Berlin visit on Tuesday.





During his one-day Germany visit, PM Modi met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.







