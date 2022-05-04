



Copenhagen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a private tour of the residence of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen after he reached the Danish capital for a one-day visit that will include several engagements including talks with leaders from Nordic countries.





"Walking the talk PM @narendramodi and @Statsmin PM Mette Frederiksen at Marienborg. The bonhomie between the two leaders mirrors the close ties between India and Denmark," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a tweet.





The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Danish PM during the tour. "Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting India-Denmark friendship. PM Frederiksen welcomed PM @narendramodi at Marienborg," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.





This visit started to Denmark shortly after concluding his Berlin visit on Tuesday.





During his one-day Germany visit, PM Modi met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.





The one-on-one meeting between the two leaders was followed by the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), the plenary session of which was co-chaired by PM Modi and German chancellor Scholz.





Addressing a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the economy, ecology, trade, investment linkages, and green partnership between India and Germany were the central pillars on which the discussions focussed.





In a joint statement, Germany made an advance commitment to provide 10 billion euros of new and additional developmental assistance in India until 2030 under the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership signed between the two countries.







