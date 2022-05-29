



Moscow: Warning about the adverse impact of weapons supplies in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday informed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, that the ongoing transfers of Western weapons into Ukraine pose threat to international security.





"The Russian president paid particular attention to the dangerous nature of the ongoing pumping of Western weapons into Ukraine, warning, in this regard, of the risks of further destabilization of the situation and the exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis," Sputnik news agency quoted Kremlin as saying.





The Russian President held a phone conversation with French President and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday to discuss the evolving situation in Ukraine and global food security.





Putin informed Macron and Scholz of the latest developments of the Russian "special military operation" in Ukraine, noting that the Russian armed forces strictly observe the norms of international humanitarian law.





As for the peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, Putin confirmed that the Russian side is open to resuming the frozen dialogue.





The Russian leader slammed the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, claiming it could further destabilize the situation and aggravate the humanitarian crisis.





When discussing the issue of ensuring global food security, Putin said the difficulties in food supplies are caused by the erroneous economic and financial policies of Western countries as well as their anti-Russian sanctions.





He said that Russia is ready to help find options for the unimpeded export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports.





An increase in the supply of Russian fertilizers and agricultural products will also help reduce tensions on the global food market, which will require the lifting of relevant sanctions, Putin told Macron and Scholz.







