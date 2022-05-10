



Kabul: The National Resistance Front (NRF) on Monday claimed to have killed 22 Taliban members in the Panjshir conflict.





NRF spokesman Sebghatullah Ahmadi, in a statement, said that the Taliban are under pressure in Panjshir and have suffered casualties, adding that six Taliban were captured and seven Taliban tanks were entirely destroyed, reported The Khaama Press.





However, local Taliban leaders in Panjshir refuted the claims, claiming that only three had been wounded.





"Hostilities had grown in Dara district, but a small-scale damage had been done to Taliban troops, including the destruction of three vehicles and the injury of three members," Abu Bakr Siddiqui, spokesman for the Taliban governor in Panjshir province, told the media.





Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman for the province claims that their "operation" to clear members of the NRF in the AbdullahKhel village has forced them to flee to the mountains.





The public sources in Panjshir province stated that two military helicopters evacuated all Taliban bodies and wounded to Kabul yesterday, reported Khaama Press.





The bodies taken to Kabul were also said to have been returned to the provinces, according to the media.





Videos have also surfaced on social media saying that the Taliban abused residents after defeating the National Resistance Front and inflicted high fatalities.





The Taliban have yet to respond, and tensions in Panjshir appear to have escalated.







