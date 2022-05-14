



MoD is planning to procure approximately 50 numbers of Armoured Earth Moving Equipment (AEME)





The AEME to be employed by Specialist Engineer Regiment with armoured formations for earth moving tasks in varied operational conditions and at temperatures of (-)15 to 50 degree C and up to 5000m altitude.





The vehicle should be based on a tracked 'in service' platform providing armoured protection with the capability to undertake various earth moving tasks such as dozing, excavating and obstacle clearance.











