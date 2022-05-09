



Moscow: ROSCOSMOS head Dmitry Rogozin criticized Sunday billionaire Elon Musk for allegedly providing the Ukrainian troops with military communication equipment and warned him about possible repercussions.





Earlier on Sunday, the captured chief of staff of the 36th Ukrainian marines brigade said that Musk's satellite constellation was providing internet connection to Ukrainian troops in Mariupol.





"Per our information, the delivery of Starlink internet terminals to the Ukrainian armed forces was done by the Pentagon," Rogozin said on Telegram, adding that Musk is "thus complicit" and will be held accountable.





Musk's Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world. Immediately after the beginning of the Russian special operation in late February, Musk confirmed that the Starlink service was active in Ukraine and promised to deliver more terminals to the country.





On March 7, forces of the Donetsk People's Republic surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion holing up in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.







