



Berlin: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming G-7 summit in Germany in June.





"I invited you as our guest to the G7 Summit end of June and we look forward to welcoming you back to Germany," Scholz said while addressing the joint press conference with PM Modi after the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).





Speaking at the presser, Scholz said that such consultations help India and Germany deepen their relationship.





The German Chancellor also expressed his happiness over signing the agreement with the Indian government.





"Delighted that the first Inter-Governmental Consultations of this government took place with Indian Government. To me, it's a sign of the special quality of our relationship," he said.





The German Chancellor also said that India is a very important partner of their country in Asia in terms of economy and security policy.





"India is among our very important partners here. The world can only develop well if we are clear as to the fact that future relations in the world will be characterised and marked by many countries, not by a few powerful countries," Scholz added.





PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.





Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.





He arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit and got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin.





PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries. He will also make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday and meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.







