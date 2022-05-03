



Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) is a fully indigenous towed artillery gun system project undertaken in mission mode by DRDO as a part of the artillery modernization programme of the Indian Army. The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) has been developed by the DRDO





Jaisalmer: In yet another technological advancement, India has successfully conducted the trials of the indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The trials of the gun system, considered to be the best in its class in the world, were conducted at Pokhran Field Firing Range (PFFR) between April 26 and May 2, the DRDO said as reported by news agency ANI.





The ATAGS is a towed 155 mm x 52 calibre howitzer that is being developed for the Indian Army by the DRDO along with private firms Bharat Forge and TATA Power SED. The ATAGS project was started in 2013 by DRDO to replace older guns in service in the Indian Army with a modern 155mm artillery gun.





ATGAS is a large calibre Gun system with the capability to program and fire future Long-Range Guided Munitions (LRGM) to achieve precision and deep strike, according to the DRDO’s website.





As per the premiere agency, the system is configured with an all-electric drive that will ensure maintenance free and reliable operation over longer periods of time.





It consists of a barrel of 6,875mm, breech mechanism, muzzle brake and recoil mechanism to fire 155 mm calibre ammunition with a firing range of 48 kilometre.





The howitzer is integrated with advanced features like high mobility, quick deployability, auxiliary power mode, automatic command and control system, and advanced communication system with night vision capability in direct-fire mode.





According to the DRDO, it can fire three rounds in 15 seconds while in burst mode, and as many as 60 rounds in 60 minutes while in sustained mode.





With a weight of 18 tons, it is said that the gun is two tons lighter than guns in the same category.





It requires a crew of 6 to 8 personnel to operate it.







