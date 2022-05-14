



Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat died in a terror attack in J&K on Thursday





Three terrorists were gunned down in an encounter that broke out in Brar Aragam area of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.





Two of the three were involved in the attack on Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat on Thursday, as per sources.





On Wednesday, one terrorist was killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Salinder forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. Two others escaped.





According to the Inspector General of Police in Kashmir, the two who escaped on Wednesday were caught in Friday's encounter.





"Two recently infiltrated Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit who escaped from recent anti-terrorist operation on May 11 at Salinder forest area were tracked down," the official said.





Rahul Bhat Killed





Terrorists fired at and killed Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, an employee of the revenue department, in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon.





The incident took place at the Tehsildar office in Chadoora in central Kashmir. After the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area.





Terror group 'Kashmir Tigers' has taken responsibility for the attack.





After the incident, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community took to the streets in protest.







