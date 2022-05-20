



Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology in Government of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw successfully tested a 5G call in IIT Madras on Thursday. The minister said the entire end to end network is designed and developed in India.





Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted a video of the test call on Thursday and captioned it "Aatmanirbhar 5G." In the video, Vaishnaw is seen making a video call on a smartphone. He said, "This is the realisation of our honourable prime minister’s dream. His dream is to have 4G and 5G technology developed in India and made for the world. We have to win the world with this entire tech stack."





5G In India





Earlier, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) confirmed that 5G services will launch in India in 2022. It also revealed that 5G services will be made available in 13 Indian cities in the beginning. It will then be rolled out in remaining cities.





Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the government is expected to hold the auction of the 5G spectrum, including airwaves, in early June. Post the auction, the government may finally start rolling out 5G services to people in the 13 cities in August and September this year.







