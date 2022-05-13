



Terrorists shot and killed a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted Thursday evening. The victim has been identified as Rahul Bhat – a member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and an employee of the Chadoora area Tehsildar office. Police said: "The injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 terrorists are involved in this heinous crime & have used pistol for committing this crime."





Minutes earlier the police tweeted: "Terrorists fired upon one employee, namely Shri Rahul Bhat from minority community, in Tehsildar office (of) Chadoora, Budgam. He has been shifted to hospital."





Condoling Bhat's demise, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I unequivocally condemn the murderous militant attack on Rahul Bhatt. Rahul was a government employee working in the Tehsil office in Chadoora where he was attacked. Targeted killings continue & a sense of fear grows unchecked. My heartfelt condolences to Rahul’s family. RIP.”





