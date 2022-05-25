Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar participated in the funeral ceremony





"What was the fault of his daughter who suffered injuries and is being treated at the hospital?” the IGP Kumar said





IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar (R) and DIG Central Kashmir Range Sujit Kumar Singh during the wreath laying ceremony of constable Saifullah Qadri, who was shot dead in Anchar Soura area of Srinagar, at District Police Lines on Tuesday May 24, 2022.Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir





Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar Tuesday said that "terrorists showed most inhuman face by killing the unarmed policeman" and injuring his minor daughter in Soura area of Srinagar. The IGP said that police "will soon identity the terrorists involved in the act and neutralize them".





The IGP Kashmir was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of the cop Saifullah Qadri, who was shot dead by terrorists while his minor daughter was injured in the attack, reported news agencies.





"Terrorists have shown the most inhuman face by attacking Saifullah who was taking his minor daughter to hospital for treatment. We lost the policeman who was unarmed. What was the fault of his daughter who suffered injuries and is being treated at the hospital?” the IGP Kumar said.





He said that police "will soon identify the attackers and kill them" adding "terrorists have been attacking the unarmed policemen who are on leave". “The families of terrorists should also condemn today’s act in which the minor girl of the policeman was injured,” he said.







