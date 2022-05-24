



Kohat: After Pakistan's natural-gas distribution company backed out of an agreement to supply gas to Kohat villagers, hundreds of people from five villages blocked the supply of gas and crude oil from main reserves.





This comes as Pakistan's gas supplier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) failed to fulfil the agreement made to supply gas to Kohat villages.





After the demonstrations the protest leaders including local Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Babar Azeem and others, addressed a press conference in Dhok Hussain. During the protests, the leaders expressed their resolve to continue protest unless work on laying a gas pipeline gets started immediately, reported Dawn News.





PPP leader Azeem said that in accordance with the agreement that was signed three years ago, Rs 50 million had been promised for supply.





The leaders voiced their demands to provide gas to different villages such as Dhok Hussain, Kamalkhel, Shadikhel, Mandakhel, Daudkhel and Marchungi villages. Their demands also include solarisation of police stations of Bilitang, Shadikhel, construction of a dispensary and provision of jobs to locals.





Protestors have criticized the authorities including the regional coordinator of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited Mushfiq Paracha for obstructing the gas supply to various villages in Kohat, as per the media portal.





Meanwhile, Muttahida Ulema Council, Kohat division, has resolved to work for peace and development of the region.







