



Two terrosits of Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit were killed in an encounter with a joint team of police and army at Dooru area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, an official said.





Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: "#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: This encounter is important in 2 aspects: 1st, it is the same group of terrorists who escaped from Watnad encounter on 16/4/22 in which we lost 1 soldier. 2nd, encounter site is very close to NHW & imminent threat to NHW & #Yatra neutralised: IGP Kashmir.







