Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in a gun fight with security forces on Saturday in the Shitipora Bijbhera area of Anantnag district in Kashmir, police said.





“Two terrorists were killed in the operation, and incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, recovered,” said Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police, Kashmir.





The terrorists were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie of Chakwangund, Anantnag, and Yawar Ayub Dar of Dogripora, Awantipora, Kumar said. “They are affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and were involved in several terror crimes,” he said.







