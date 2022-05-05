



Copenhagen: The situation in Ukraine figured during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with his counterparts from Nordic countries and during the India-Nordic summit.





Addressing a special briefing on PM's Visit to Denmark, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the leaders also discussed the Indo-Pacific.





"Both in the bilateral conversation and in the summit meeting also, the leaders did exchange views on matters of regional and global interest that naturally included Ukraine also. There were also discussions on the Indo-Pacific," he said.





PM Modi and Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway participated in India-Nordic Summit at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday.





The summit was held shortly after PM Modi held bilateral meetings with the Nordic leaders.





The first India-Nordic summit took place in Stockholm, Sweden in 2018. The Stockholm Summit was the first time India engaged with the Nordic countries as a group on a single platform.





After the Denmark part of his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to make a brief stopover in Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.







